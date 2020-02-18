Zacks: LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given $5.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LRAD alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of LRAD in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in LRAD in the fourth quarter worth $9,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. 38,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.58 million, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.31. LRAD has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LRAD will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LRAD (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.