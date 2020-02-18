Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to “Hold”

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSLT. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Castlight Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 236,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 161,715 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

