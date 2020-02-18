Zacks: Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Hi-Crush’s rating score has improved by 18.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $1.60 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hi-Crush an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE HCR opened at $0.80 on Friday. Hi-Crush has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

