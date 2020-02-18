Zacks: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Zacks has also assigned Franchise Group an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 2,354,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,142,000.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,289,000.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.
