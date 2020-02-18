Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $278.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280.20 million and the lowest is $278.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,208. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

