Zacks: Brokerages Expect PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. PS Business Parks posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PS Business Parks.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of PSB traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,694. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $192.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $122,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $386,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

