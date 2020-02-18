Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Brokerages expect Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $4.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.84 billion. Paypal posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $20.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.01 billion to $25.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,796 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Paypal by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,943,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,769,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal has a 1 year low of $93.98 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

