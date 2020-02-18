Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $2.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Hilton Hotels reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $113.23. 948,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

