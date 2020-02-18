Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $813.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will report $813.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.78 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $365.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

ZG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. 382,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 0.94. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

