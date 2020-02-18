Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,000. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

