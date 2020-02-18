Zacks: Analysts Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

VAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

VAR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.33. 10,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,105. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $254,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $346,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

