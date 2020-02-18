Zacks: Analysts Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.14 Million

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $439.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $393.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,595. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 175,467 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

