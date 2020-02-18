Zacks: Analysts Expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.39 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $21.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.53 billion to $22.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of IP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. International Paper has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $15,139,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

