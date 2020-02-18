Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 822,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.