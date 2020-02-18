Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 248,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802,879 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,111,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 822,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.