Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,207,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 248,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802,879 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,111,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 822,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,374. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

