Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.42). Neon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neon Therapeutics.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTGN. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,249. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Neon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.25.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neon Therapeutics (NTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.