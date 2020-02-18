Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.44. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.22. 135,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.