Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after purchasing an additional 237,475 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $106.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

