Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Position Trimmed by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,799 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,189 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Yelp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,709 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. 119,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,348. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

