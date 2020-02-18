Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Y has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on Yellow Pages from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Y stock opened at C$11.98 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.08.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

