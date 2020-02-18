Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on YARIY. ValuEngine cut Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

