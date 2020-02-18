Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.04. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 4,659,081 shares.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.09.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

