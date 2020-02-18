Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Macau, Limited owns and operates Wynn Macau, a destination casino gaming and entertainment resort in Macau. It has hotel rooms and suites, a casino, casual and fine dining restaurants, retail space and leisure amenities. Wynn Macau, Limited is headquartered in Macau City, Macau. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

WYNMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 6,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

