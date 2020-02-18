WT Asset Management Ltd Sells 38,330 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WT Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38,330 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.3% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,344. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $60.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $860.66. 1,099,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,768,228. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of -169.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.50. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

