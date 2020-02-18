WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Price Up 2%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.13 and last traded at C$14.99, approximately 105,553 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 109,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20. The stock has a market cap of $965.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.03.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

