World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

WRLD traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $81.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,004. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $71.08 and a fifty-two week high of $175.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.25.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

