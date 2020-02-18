Wirecard (ETR:WDI) PT Set at €165.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDI. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €181.89 ($211.50).

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of ETR:WDI opened at €136.10 ($158.26) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €129.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a one year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a one year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.