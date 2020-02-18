Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wipro by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.