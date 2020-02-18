Whirlpool Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR traded down $6.81 on Tuesday, reaching $145.36. 384,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.