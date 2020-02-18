Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 556,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 733.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 882,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,852 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,739,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after acquiring an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 382,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 348.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. Argus lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

