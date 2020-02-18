Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given Hold Rating at Cfra

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Shares of WLK traded down $5.32 on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 33,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

