Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.56 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.50-4.80 EPS.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.58.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $56,858.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

