Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund (NYSE:DMO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.72

Shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and traded as high as $21.33. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 62,338 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Get Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern acquired 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,225.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 35,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 1,224.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.