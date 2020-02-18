Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.92

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 5885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a current ratio of 709.60. The company has a market capitalization of $579.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 91.18%.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 101,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.