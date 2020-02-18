Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after purchasing an additional 334,241 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221,130 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. 168,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,436. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400 over the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

