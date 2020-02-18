West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $34,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.35. 116,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,522. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $175.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $148.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.