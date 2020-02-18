WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,826 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.