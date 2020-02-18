WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,799,000 after purchasing an additional 700,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. 9,380,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,887,408. The company has a market capitalization of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

