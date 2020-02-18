WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. 12,419,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,497,508. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

