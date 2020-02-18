WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,709.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,006,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 970,976 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after buying an additional 810,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,810,545 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.