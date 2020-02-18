WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. American States Water accounts for about 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 18.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $34,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $104,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. 216,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,434. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of -0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

