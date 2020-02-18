WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $13.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.34. 2,731,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

