Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.96

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

