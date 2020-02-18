Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.96

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.
Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
