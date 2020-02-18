Waves (WAVES) 24 Hour Volume Hits $108.90 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Waves has a market capitalization of $138.83 million and approximately $108.90 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00014230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Coinbe. Over the last week, Waves has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00018045 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 164.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006715 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,173,186 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Indodax, YoBit, Exrates, OKEx, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Upbit, Exmo, Binance, COSS, Coinbe, Livecoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Coinrail, Bitbns, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, Kuna and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

