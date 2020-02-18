Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,000,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

