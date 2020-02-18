Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 4.0% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $139.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,000,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,638. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

