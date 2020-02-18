Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a $130.00 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Walmart stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,377,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Walmart by 15.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

