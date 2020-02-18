Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $539.785-539.785 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.91 billion.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

