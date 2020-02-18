Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 136.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.98. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point cut Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

