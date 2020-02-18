Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 130 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $655,917. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $125.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

