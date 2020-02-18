Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 114 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

ABBV traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,686. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

